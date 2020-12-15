May heartfelt thoughts bring you comfort and loving memories bring you peace.
Wanda Poteat
December 28, 2020
I am saddened by hearing of this. Mr Miller was my principal at West in 1975-76 when I got in so much trouble. Many years after school I would see him in a restaurant and relive those days. We were friends and he will be missed
Jason Bost
December 27, 2020
My family sends its sincere condolenses. Mr. Miller was extremely supportive of me in my high school years at the young West Iredell HS (1975 - 1976). He encouraged me to run for student government and apply to every major university. I did and will always have a positive memory of him.
Roland Waddell
December 23, 2020
Dr. Wayne Miller was so special to all who knew him. Such a wonderful teacher, principal and always there for you in education. He gave his very best to all of us. He was a great man and I am so sorry for your loss. Susie you and the girls are in my prayers!
Vickie Connell Kress
December 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 17, 2020
He has blessed so many people with his faith and kindness. Praying that you´ll find comfort in your memories of him and in the knowledge that others are missing him too.
Cindy Janvrin-Koldys
December 16, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. May God hold you in His living arms and comfort you. He was a fine gentleman.