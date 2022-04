Wayne Van Dyke



Wayne Frederick Van Dyke, 78, of Statesville and formerly of Niles, Mich., died Monday, Oct. 4, at Maple Leaf Healthcare. Wayne worked for Clark Equipment and he is survived by his wife, Shirley Payton Van Dyke. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 5, 2021.