Wendy Michelle "Shell" Ferguson White
Wendy Michelle "Shell" Ferguson White, 51, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Wendy grew up in Statesville where she attended Statesville High School. She obtained an associate degree in Georgia and pursued her career in the health care field. She never knew a stranger and always made you feel welcome. Wendy had joy all in heart. She enjoyed laughter and making others laugh, and there was never a dull moment with her around. Her family meant everything to her, taking pride in caring for her parents, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Wendy was the life of the party and the center of her family. Wendy was an aunt who loved like a mother even though she bears no children of her own. She took great pride in her role as an aunt — shaping the lives of her nieces and nephews and as a great-aunt. We call her a friend, sister, cousin, daughter and aunt — she is more like every family member combined together. She showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need, and would defend and stand up for those she loved. She kept us safe, told some of the best stories, and kept us smiling.
In addition to her father, Sammy Ferguson, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Lynn Scott; grandparents, Champ Scott Sr. and Daisy Scott; her grandfather, Tom Ferguson; and aunts and uncles, Lawrence Ferguson, Johnny Ferguson, Roosevelt Ferguson, Duke Ferguson, Helen Ferguson, Champ Scott Jr., Mary-Frances Everhart and Helen Houpe.
She leaves to cherish loving memories her mother, Georgia Ferguson; brothers, Dwight (Crystal) Scott, Eddie (April) Scott, and James Scott; nieces and nephews, Travis (Shantel) Scott, Jamar Scott, Latoya Scott, Ashley Scott, Kenya Scott, Malaysia Scott, DeZion Scott, and Ciara Scott; aunt, Rebecca Ferguson- Wilson; uncles, Joe (Maggie) Ferguson, William (Dorthy) Scott, and Robert (Mary- Frances) Scott; numerous cousins; great-nieces and –nephews; and an abundance of friends.
A celebration of life services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Belmont Cemetery. The Rev. Timothy Bates will officiate. Visit Wendy's Book of Memories at www.rutledgeandbigham.com
. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the White/Ferguson families.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 14, 2021.