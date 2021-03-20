Wilbert LejeuneWilbert Joseph Lejeune, 57, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.Wilbert was born in Gueydan, La., March 19, 1963, and was the son of the late Edward and Rena Kershaw Lejeune. He graduated high school in Louisiana; Jan. 10, 1989, he married Glenda Harris Lejeune and together they shared 32 years of marriage, before his passing.Wilbert was a man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed raising rabbits, fishing from his boat, and hunting. He also enjoyed tinkering on his '69 Plymouth Satellite Sport. His real joy in life came from spending time with his family and particularly his grandchildren.Wilbert leaves behind his wife, Glenda; sons, Chris Lejeune (Amanda) and Josh Harris; three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Kingston, and Colton Lejeune; along with three brothers; and two sisters.Services celebrating the life of Wilbert Lejeune will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 21, in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.Nicholson Funeral Home