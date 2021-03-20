Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilbert Lejeune
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Wilbert Lejeune

Wilbert Joseph Lejeune, 57, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.

Wilbert was born in Gueydan, La., March 19, 1963, and was the son of the late Edward and Rena Kershaw Lejeune. He graduated high school in Louisiana; Jan. 10, 1989, he married Glenda Harris Lejeune and together they shared 32 years of marriage, before his passing.

Wilbert was a man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed raising rabbits, fishing from his boat, and hunting. He also enjoyed tinkering on his '69 Plymouth Satellite Sport. His real joy in life came from spending time with his family and particularly his grandchildren.

Wilbert leaves behind his wife, Glenda; sons, Chris Lejeune (Amanda) and Josh Harris; three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Kingston, and Colton Lejeune; along with three brothers; and two sisters.

Services celebrating the life of Wilbert Lejeune will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 21, in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.