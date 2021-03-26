Wiley Gilbert "Pete" MashSeptember 15, 1937 - March 24, 2021Wiley Gilbert "Pete" Mash, 83, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Glenn Kiser Hospice.Pete was born in Wilkes County, Sept. 15, 1937, a son of the late Mont and Clara Mash. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Hobard, Clayton, Arvil, Wayne, James, and Edward Mash; sister, Audrey Huffman; and daughter-in-law, Julie Mash.Pete honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He spent his career working in construction, he was skilled in operating almost every piece of machinery. Pete enjoyed fishing and playing poker. He had quite a sweet tooth and loved ice cream and candy. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Randy Mash; daughters, Lisa Sharpe (Chris) and Michelle Amburgey (Manuel); grandchildren, Ryan Mash, Ethan Mash, Makayla Mash, Autumn Atwood, Martina Atwood, Aaron Sharpe, Caitlin Amburgey, and Connor Amburgey; great-grandchildren, Luna Aparico and Emmett Mash; four sisters, Mildred Pharr, Nellie Parsons, Loraine Crawford (Lonnie), and Nona Mash; brother, Carl Mash; along with many nieces and nephews.Services will be held privately.Whitley's Funeral Homeof Kannapolis