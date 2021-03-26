Menu
Wiley Gilbert "Pete" Mash
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Wiley Gilbert "Pete" Mash

September 15, 1937 - March 24, 2021

Wiley Gilbert "Pete" Mash, 83, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Glenn Kiser Hospice.

Pete was born in Wilkes County, Sept. 15, 1937, a son of the late Mont and Clara Mash. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Hobard, Clayton, Arvil, Wayne, James, and Edward Mash; sister, Audrey Huffman; and daughter-in-law, Julie Mash.

Pete honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He spent his career working in construction, he was skilled in operating almost every piece of machinery. Pete enjoyed fishing and playing poker. He had quite a sweet tooth and loved ice cream and candy. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Randy Mash; daughters, Lisa Sharpe (Chris) and Michelle Amburgey (Manuel); grandchildren, Ryan Mash, Ethan Mash, Makayla Mash, Autumn Atwood, Martina Atwood, Aaron Sharpe, Caitlin Amburgey, and Connor Amburgey; great-grandchildren, Luna Aparico and Emmett Mash; four sisters, Mildred Pharr, Nellie Parsons, Loraine Crawford (Lonnie), and Nona Mash; brother, Carl Mash; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

Whitley's Funeral Home

of Kannapolis

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 26, 2021.
Pete was the best friend anyone could ask for . Kind and good . We miss Pete very much and can´t believe he is gone . God Bless all of you at this time of the loss of Sweetie Pete! A amazing great man . Love Donna & Ron Queen
Donna & Ron Queen
March 29, 2021
