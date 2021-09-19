Menu
Will Madison
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Will Madison

Will Madison, 36, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly in Winchester, Va., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

He was the son of the late Tony Madison and the late Susan Madison. He is survived by a son, Elijah (Mike and Anne Sexton); three brothers, Patrick (Ashley), Andy (Laura), and Ben (Emmylou); four nieces; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The songs of Will's life were many and varied. Sweet notes of kindness, compassion, love and friendship; whimsical notes of brilliance, absurdity, and comedy; dark notes of struggle, strife, and pain – all harmonized in the symphony of his life. We march forward with a soundtrack of memories to remind us of Will's impressive creativity, infectious laughter, and boundless sense of adventure.

Due to the ongoing pandemic response, the immediate family will hold a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 5th Street Ministries, 1421 5th St. Statesville NC 28677.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 19, 2021.
