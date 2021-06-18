Menu
Willard Bowers
Willard Bowers

Willard Garfield Bowers, 89, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, following a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born March 29, 1932, in Wilkes County, to the late Otis Bowers and Thelma Bowers.

He was married Jan. 27, 1952, to the late Polly Ann Wilson and attended Cool Spring School with the class of 1951. He was a member of Front Street Baptist Church having served on the Fellowship Committee over the years. He worked at Kewaunee Scientific and later started Scientific Drafting Services. He loved Bluegrass music and served as a judge for many festivals throughout the years. He generously donated his many talents to design and build cabinets for Fifth Street Ministry as well as library furniture for Monticello Elementary and N.B. Mills Elementary. Among many of his altruistic projects, he also designed and built specialized classroom furniture for several local schools in Iredell and Davie Counties. He donated The Veterans House, at 1208 Wilson Lee Blvd., designed a fellowship hall for New Salem Church in Davie County, and was a consultant for the Fort Dobbs Project.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Morrison; grandson, Matthew Morrison and wife, Tasnuva Zaman; sister, Mae Marcil and husband, Jim; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He counted Roger Roark and the late Wakefield Bentley among his closest friends.

Mr. Bowers will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home Monday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. His nephew, the Rev. Brian Eades, will officiate the services, at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel Monday, at 2:30 p.m., followed by graveside services at Iredell Memorial Gardens (now Park) at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Willard Bower's honor to the organization of your choice.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Service
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Jun
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
2304 Shelton Ave., Statesville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are in my thoughts and prayers! I have wonderful memories of Willard.
Lynn Newcome Brown
Family
June 21, 2021
Prayers and love sent your way.
Annette
June 21, 2021
