William ByersWilliam Carroll Byers, 64, of Statesville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Baptist Hospital.He was born in Marion, Ind., Dec. 14, 1955, to the late William Russell Byers and Brenda Fullerton Byers.Mr. Byers was a minister and pastored the Trinity Full Gospel Church in Catawba for several years. He loved hunting, fishing, target shooting, preaching and singing. He was an avid basketball fan, a lifetime Indiana Hoosiers fan and loved Peyton Manning. He enjoyed working on motorcycles, loved animals and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Lulabelle Bennett Byers; sons, Billy J. Krall (Stephanie), Richard Krall (Brandy), Matthew Byers (Angie); daughters, Audrey Todd and Melissa Byers; brothers, James Guthrie and Melvin Bowsman; sisters, Cindy Goodnight, Gene Morris and Kathy Scott Haley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas McDaniels officiating. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends Friday from 12 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Trinity Full Gospel, 5306 US-70, Catawba, NC 28609.Nicholson Funeral Home