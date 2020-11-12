William ByersWilliam Carroll Byers, 64, of Statesville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Trinity Full Gospel, 5306 US-70, Catawba, NC 28609.Nicholson Funeral Home