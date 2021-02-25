William Glenn Dorsey Sr.William Glenn Dorsey Sr. a multi-talented, hard-working man with a passion for life and a quick easy-going wit, succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was 78.William was born in Wichita, Kan., where his parents, William Charboneaux and Mildred Dorsey both worked for Boeing's WWII effort. The family then moved to Granville, Ill., before returning to her hometown of Pittsburg, Kan.After high school graduation, William joined the Marine Corps, becoming a member of the Third Battalion, Seventh Marines. He was part of the M.E.B. blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later it was discovered that tactical nuclear weapons were already in place to counter any possible Marine landings on Cuba.William returned to Kansas after his tour of duty to attend Pittsburg State University, where he earned his B.S. in Industrial Technology and his M.S. in Engineering Technology. His rich, complex, post-graduate life was as exciting and successful as it was surprisingly varied. He established a seminar company and spent several years touring the country informing and instructing scientists on the early uses of micro-processing technology. Later, he was offered the opportunity to write curriculum for and instruct Saudi Arabian nationals on oil refinery processes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He also instructed Saudi nationals on the security workings at the Jeddah International Airport.Other adventures included deep-sea diving in the Red Sea, and, as the National Geographical Society President, leading a caravan of fellow members into the desert to find the exact coordinates where the famous Lawrence of Arabia blew up a train. Yes, they did indeed find the twisted rails and abandoned railroad cars of that famous event.In later years as a retired widower, he married Deborah Dorsey, and they moved to Statesville. Deborah and William had been previously published authors and in 2012, collaborated on a book entitled The Kettle Begins To Simmer, about the impact of climate change on the lives of everyday people. Plans were in the works for a second book when William lost his valiant battle with COVID.William's love of the land led him to study for and complete the North Carolina State Master Gardener Program. He received deep satisfaction helping others in the group and in the community garden, as well as being able to use the knowledge gained on his own property.William was preceded in death by both of his parents; and two of his brothers, Arthur Eugene Dorsey, and Antone Julius Thenikl.He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Dorsey; his children, William Glenn Dorsey Jr. of Wisconsin; Marla Dorsey of California, and Jacquilyn Marie Dorsey of Louisiana, (who was his biggest fan and pointed out that his internal toughness was a thread of his being that sustained him throughout his life!) He is also survived by his brother and dear friend, Richard Frank Thenikl Sr. and wife, Sandy. In addition, he left behind a wonderful array of terrific nieces, nephews, and grandchildren who brightened his world.The family wishes to share a heart-felt thank you for the kind, excellent care he received from the Salisbury Veterans Administration Hospital, over the years.William chose the National Cemetery in Salisbury, for his internment, although the date is still pending.A special prayer of thank you goes to the dedicated, compassionate nurses, doctors and others who fight so unceasingly to keep our loved ones alive in the CCU-COVID Unit at Iredell Memorial Hospital, in Statesville, during this horrific time in our nation's history. God Bless You for your loving kindness during our devastating sorrow.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home