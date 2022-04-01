William McEvillyJuly 2, 1930 - March 29, 2022Mr. William "Bill" Milan McEvilly, 91, of Statesville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home.Born in Clinton, Mass., July 2, 1930, he was a son of the late Peter McEvilly and Madeline Daughn McEvilly. His working career was in textile management and he was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Billy McEvilly; and brother, Thomas McEvilly.Survivors include his wife, Antoinette K. McEvilly; daughter, Mary Hedrick and her friend, Mike Maher; three grandchildren, Madeline Hedrick, Luke Hedrick and Hannah Hedrick; and great-grandchild, Mia Hedrick. Also surviving is a brother, Peter McEvilly.Bill was a graduate of Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant j.g. aboard the USS DeLong. Bill married Antoinette "Toni" Kotch in 1966, and moved to Statesville with their family in 1969. Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Mary and his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Bill was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics along with the Clemson Tigers.The McEvilly's would like to thank the Oneida Lazo family for their love, support and friendship throughout Bill's short illness.A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Thomas Kessler officiating. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service, and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church Forward with Christ Building Campaign, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home