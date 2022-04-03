Menu
William McEvilly
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
William McEvilly

July 2, 1930 - March 29, 2022

A funeral Mass for Mr. William M. McEvilly, 91, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. The family will greet friends for one hour at the church, prior to the service, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church Forward with Christ Building Campaign, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I used to work with you at Davis. You helped me ease into my surfing career, for which I will always be thankful!! Good Bless you and your family.
Donna Workman
April 1, 2022
