William McEvillyJuly 2, 1930 - March 29, 2022A funeral Mass for Mr. William M. McEvilly, 91, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. The family will greet friends for one hour at the church, prior to the service, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be given to the St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church Forward with Christ Building Campaign, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.