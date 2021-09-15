Menu
William C. Nichols
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
William C. Nichols

September 10, 1941 - September 11, 2021

Mr. William C. Nichols, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Born Sept. 10, 1941, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Carson Nichols and Ella McClelland Nichols. Educated in the public schools of Statesville, Mr. Nichols was a graduate of Unity High School. He was last employed as a valet with Bermuda Run. A member of Rocky Creek A.M.E. Zion Church, he was a trustee, usher and a member of the men's choir. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Nichols.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn C. Nichols of the home; children, Shanlyn Nicholas of Harmony, Twanna Nichols of Mooresville, and Tanya N. Redmon (Miriam) of Harmony; sister, Lillie Boswell (Jerome) of Harmony; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., and the funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Harmony. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Creek A.M.E. Zion Church in Harmony. The Revs. James Boyce, Eulogist and Sylvester Reed will be officiating.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
605 W. Memorial Hwy, Harmony, NC
Sep
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
Harmony, NC
Sep
15
Burial
Rocky Creek AME Zion Church
Harmony, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
OUR CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY OF WILLIAM NICHOLS, OUR CLASSMATE OF 1959.
NATHANIEL DUNLAP & JOSEPH HEAGGANS
September 17, 2021
Our Condolence to the Family of William. Nichols.Our Classmate Of,1959.
Nathaniel Dunlap & JosRoy Heaggans
Friend
September 16, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Nichols may God continue to bless each and everyone of you sincerely the Peet Family
Sandra Peet
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tamara & Bud Eckles
September 15, 2021
I worked with Nick at Bermuda Village. What a great guy. Always so kind & caring. We miss Nick so much.
Pamala McNeill
September 14, 2021
