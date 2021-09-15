William C. NicholsSeptember 10, 1941 - September 11, 2021Mr. William C. Nichols, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.Born Sept. 10, 1941, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Carson Nichols and Ella McClelland Nichols. Educated in the public schools of Statesville, Mr. Nichols was a graduate of Unity High School. He was last employed as a valet with Bermuda Run. A member of Rocky Creek A.M.E. Zion Church, he was a trustee, usher and a member of the men's choir. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Nichols.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn C. Nichols of the home; children, Shanlyn Nicholas of Harmony, Twanna Nichols of Mooresville, and Tanya N. Redmon (Miriam) of Harmony; sister, Lillie Boswell (Jerome) of Harmony; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., and the funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Harmony. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Creek A.M.E. Zion Church in Harmony. The Revs. James Boyce, Eulogist and Sylvester Reed will be officiating.Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.