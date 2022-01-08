William H. (Billy) Parks III



December 1, 2021



Welcomed home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after a brief battle with double COVID-19 pneumonia. He is survived by spouse, Beverly; sister, Christine Neel (Jack); beloved nephew, Warren Neel; and niece, Tammy Kearney. He was preceded in death by parents, William H. Parks Jr. and Alene Parks; and brother, Michael.



Memorials may be made to Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Rd., Johnstown, Pa. 15904.



George E. Mason Funeral Home



Davidsville, PA



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.