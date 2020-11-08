William Perry FordAugust 16, 1946 - November 1, 2020William Perry Ford of Huntersville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.Perry was born in Statesville, Aug. 16, 1946, to William Moore Ford and Bonnie Ford. In addition to his parents, William Perry Ford was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Ford; sister, Linda Grace Rhyne; and brother, Dan Ford.He is survived by wife, Judy Ford; daughter, Annette Ford (Joe); brother, Pat Ford (Jan); grandson, Cameron Moose (Brittany); brother-in-law, David Knox (Donna); special friends, Anne Shoemaker (Van), Paul Palumbo; and cousins, niece and nephews.Perry spent his life in the trucking industry hauling specialized equipment. He really enjoyed being in the trucking business because it allowed him to meet and witness to people. He loved to collect die cast model cars and going to old truck and car shows. Perry was a God-fearing man and loved his family as Christ loves us. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to talk to new people, telling them stories of his past, witnessing to them and bringing them to Christ. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back.He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home