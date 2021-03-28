Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bud" Rhyne
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
William "Bud" Rhyne

William Lee "Bud" Rhyne, 91, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Bud was born May 1, 1929, in Alexander County, son of the late Joseph Reid Rhyne and Beulah Combs Rhyne. He attended Stony Point schools and later, married his now late wife, Dorothy Myers Rhyne, who passed in April 2012. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church and retired from J.C. Penney warehouse as a supervisor, following 47 years of service. In addition to his commitment to our country, church, and his occupation, he was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and doting great-grandfather.

He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and after retirement, he became rather meticulous about his lawn and garden, where they were always flourishing. He enjoyed fellowship with others and the accompanying of a meal was a highlight. He would never turn down a good conversation with family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or even a stranger.

Mr. Rhyne is survived by his son, Steve Rhyne (Kathy) of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Traci R. Crabtree (Reagan) of Raleigh, Erin Rhyne of Denver, Austin Rhyne of Chicago, Ill., William Rhyne of Charlotte, Jennifer Carter (Mike) of Harmony, Jimmy Rolph (Crystal) of Stony Point; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Keith Rhyne; three brothers, Howard Earl Rhyne, David Efird Rhyne and Joseph Wade Rhyne; and one sister, Eloise Rhyne Alexander.

Mr. Rhyne will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home, 345 N Main St., Monday, March 29, from 1 to 6 p.m., for visitors. A graveside funeral and burial service will be conducted Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Duncan officiating at Pisgah United Methodist Church in the church cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 488 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church in the church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Bud at JCPenney for many years. He was a great man and friend to all our associates. Penney´s was a great place to work and we were all one big family. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Carolyn Moody Cavin
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results