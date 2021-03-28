William "Bud" RhyneWilliam Lee "Bud" Rhyne, 91, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Bud was born May 1, 1929, in Alexander County, son of the late Joseph Reid Rhyne and Beulah Combs Rhyne. He attended Stony Point schools and later, married his now late wife, Dorothy Myers Rhyne, who passed in April 2012. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church and retired from J.C. Penney warehouse as a supervisor, following 47 years of service. In addition to his commitment to our country, church, and his occupation, he was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and doting great-grandfather.He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and after retirement, he became rather meticulous about his lawn and garden, where they were always flourishing. He enjoyed fellowship with others and the accompanying of a meal was a highlight. He would never turn down a good conversation with family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or even a stranger.Mr. Rhyne is survived by his son, Steve Rhyne (Kathy) of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Traci R. Crabtree (Reagan) of Raleigh, Erin Rhyne of Denver, Austin Rhyne of Chicago, Ill., William Rhyne of Charlotte, Jennifer Carter (Mike) of Harmony, Jimmy Rolph (Crystal) of Stony Point; and nine great grandchildren.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Keith Rhyne; three brothers, Howard Earl Rhyne, David Efird Rhyne and Joseph Wade Rhyne; and one sister, Eloise Rhyne Alexander.Mr. Rhyne will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home, 345 N Main St., Monday, March 29, from 1 to 6 p.m., for visitors. A graveside funeral and burial service will be conducted Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Duncan officiating at Pisgah United Methodist Church in the church cemetery with full military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 488 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.Troutman Funeral Home