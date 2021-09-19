William Newland SloanApril 28, 1944 - September 15, 2021William Newland Sloan, 77, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after a brief illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Newland was born in Iredell County, April 28, 1944, to the late Webb Newland Sloan and Ida Lee Goodin Sloan. He had a love for gardening, bluegrass music, and hunting. He was a member at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Hiddenite. Newland was retired from Statesville City water department in maintenance.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Velma Susie Menscer Sloan; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.Survivors include son, William Thomas Sloan and wife, Chrystal of Union Grove; daughter, Caryn Sloan Kilby and husband, Curtis; two brothers, Wayne Sloan and wife, Betty, and Lynn Sloan and wife, Brenda; sister, Hilda S. Johnson, all of Statesville; three grandchildren, Leanna Cisneros and husband, Nelson, Cassie Kilby fiancé, Christian Harris, and Tara Sloan; great-grandchild, Sebastian Cisneros, the light of his life; and furry friend, Stella.A celebration of life will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Nebo Church in Hiddenite at 3 p.m. Pastor Brian Eades will officiate. A family visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.Chapman Funeral Home