Willie Faye JohnsonMrs. Willie Faye Harpe Johnson, 85, of Statesville, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Mrs. Johnson was born Feb.5, 1936, in Chesterfield County, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Anson Grover Harpe and Wilma Crowley Harpe. She was a 1956 graduate of Statesville High School and Sept. 28, 1957, she married the late Rev. Otis Johnson Jr., who passed away in 2019. She worked for many years for Burlington Industries and later for Bonnie's Clothing Store. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She loved being a mother, cooking, canning and was a wonderful Pastor's wife.She is survived by two sons, Otis Dale Johnson and wife, Kelly, the Rev. Joseph Darren Johnson and wife, Shelia of Statesville; one grandson, Taylor Johnson and one brother, Harold Harpe all of Statesville.In addition to her husband and parents, Willie Faye was preceded in death by five brothers, Grady Harpe, Floyd Harpe, Olin Harpe, Kenneth Harpe, Fred Harpe; and one sister, Maxine H. Tyson.Because of COVID-19 precautions, a private graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Equipping with Truth Ministries; or Gordon Hospice House.Troutman Funeral Home