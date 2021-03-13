Witson DavidsonMay 19, 1935 - March 10, 2021Mr. Witson Davidson, 85, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.Witson was born May 19, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Roby Franklin Davidson and Rosa Deal Davidson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers; and five sisters.He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school superintendant and custodian. He had worked for Southern Screw for 36 years, before retiring. Following retirement, he worked as a custodian for Sugar Loaf Elementary School.He enjoyed fishing and especially the grandchildren. He was an avid Duke fan and was proud of serving his country and also a supporter of all armed services.Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 62 years, Phyllis H. Davidson of the home; two daughters, Karen Kilburn (Gary) of Fort Mill, S.C., and Jewel Warren (Tim) of Taylorsville; son, Darren Davidson of Vancouver, Wa.; grandchildren, Benjamin and Meredith Kilburn, and Weston and Anna Warren; sister-in-law, Suma Davidson; caretakers, Penny and Katherine Harris and Mark Davidson; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 14, in the Hiddenite Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The Rev. Zack Deal will officiate the service. The body will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.Memorials may be made to Hiddenite Baptist Church for the Sound System.Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services