Zach Hampton
Zacharias "Zach" Steven Hampton, 37, of Mt. Ulla, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Zach had a strong faith in God, which helped define how he lived his life. Zach was a loving husband, father and friend with a quick-witted, loyal and genuine personality. Zach was born June 21, 1983, in Catawba County, and was the son of Roger Steven "Steve" and Wanda Newton Hampton of Taylorsville. On May 30, 2009, he married Katherine "Kari" Lawson Hampton in a ceremony outside of Boone, the couple's favorite place to visit. On Dec. 8, 2017, Kari and Zach welcomed Nora Katherine "Nora Kate" Hampton to the world, and their lives were made whole and wonderfully happy.
Zach, Kari and Nora Kate lived on a small horse farm, where Zach loved his wide open spaces, his garden, and his tractor. His love for God and family was closely followed by his love of muscle cars, specifically his 1972 Chevelle that he purchased as a teenager and worked with his father to restore. Zach shared his passion for cars with his closest childhood friends, whom all graduated from Alexander Central High School. Zach graduated from Appalachian State University in 2005. Zach's love for muscle cars later guided him to his job as a mechanic at Gerry Wood Auto Group in Salisbury.
In addition to his wife, daughter and parents, Zach is survived by maternal grandmother, Naomi Richey Newton; mother-in-law, Katherine "Kathy" Whitlock Lawson; brother-in-law and family, Kevin Whitlock Lawson (Mary Mc, Ellie, and William).
Zach was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Floyd Berlin Newton; paternal grandparents, Robert Marion and Glenna Thompson Hampton; and father-in-law, Willard Francis "Frank" Lawson Jr.
A private family service will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Bethlehem. The service can be viewed via the Fellowship Advent Christian Church Facebook page. A celebration of life will be held for Zach in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research, www.mdanderson.org
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 28, 2020.