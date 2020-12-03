Evelyn "Evey" Burger

1927 - 2020

On Friday, November 13, 2020, Evelyn "Evey" Burger beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 93 after a short illness. Evey was born on December 7, 1927 in Oakland California to George L. Aiken and Opal (Moore) Aiken. She was their fourth and final child. Evey married George F. Burger in June of 1951. After 61 years of marriage, George passed away in 2013.

Evey is survived by daughter Teresa (Burger) Butler and son Joe Burger as well as ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind Bubba, her adopted dog and social ambassador.

Evey and George built a home in St. Helena in 1967 where they lived with their children and a menagerie of rescued pets until 2008.

Evey preferred the background, while George was the prankster and life of the party. She is described by her family as kind, supportive, gentle, open, funny, spunky, artist, seamstress, gardener, backpacker and camper, perpetual puzzle maker and crossword solver, and a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and friend.

Beyond homemaking, she volunteered as a personal tutor to ESL middle schoolers. Later she was assistant to a financial counselor in St. Helena for more than 20 years. She cherished most her time with grandchildren. Her spirit will live on through them and all of those who were touched by her.

Evelyn was uncomfortable in the spotlight. In keeping with her "don't make a big deal" of anything-for-herself style, Evelyn requested a private ceremony for family only. In lieu of flowers the family's request you consider a donation in her name to:

The Wine Country Animal Lovers https://winecountryanimallovers.org/donate/ or The International Wolf Center https://wolf.orgonate-online/.