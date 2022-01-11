Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
A. Donald Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Smith, A. Donald

of Shrewsbury, beloved husband of 64 years to Margaret. Father of Sandra Odenwald, Mary Ann Hoekel, D.J. Smith and Jo Ann Buckley. Grandfather of Emma, Lucy, Michael, Trudy, Henry, George, John, Steven, Joseph, Mark, Clare, Emily and Melissa. Great-grandfather of Anna. Don was a Korean War veteran, Scout Master for Troop 336 and active in St. Vincent DePaul.

Services: Visitation on January 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Funeral Mass from St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury, Thursday, January 13 at 12:30 p.m. Donations to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Michael's and St. Jude's Hospital.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jan
13
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel
Shrewsbury, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sincerest sympathy to your family. I so enjoyed visiting your home and having lunch with Don and Margaret during a visit to St. Louis a few years ago. What an amazing marriage and family!
Gerlyn Friesenhahn
Friend
January 18, 2022
Our condolences to you. A life well lived devoted to family and community
Joanna Van Der Tuin
January 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to your family. We are out of town this week in Florida but our prayers are with you
Rob & Carol odenwald
Family
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results