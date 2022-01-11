Smith, A. Donald

of Shrewsbury, beloved husband of 64 years to Margaret. Father of Sandra Odenwald, Mary Ann Hoekel, D.J. Smith and Jo Ann Buckley. Grandfather of Emma, Lucy, Michael, Trudy, Henry, George, John, Steven, Joseph, Mark, Clare, Emily and Melissa. Great-grandfather of Anna. Don was a Korean War veteran, Scout Master for Troop 336 and active in St. Vincent DePaul.

Services: Visitation on January 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Funeral Mass from St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury, Thursday, January 13 at 12:30 p.m. Donations to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Michael's and St. Jude's Hospital.