Oberman, Aaron W.

passed away on September 17, 2021 at age 97, following a brief illness. He was the dear husband of the late Dorothy (Zimmerman) Oberman and beloved father of Mary A. Oberman and her spouse, Robert Miller, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. His compassionate, buoyant personality will be greatly missed.

Aaron had a passion for education and love of children. He worked as an elementary school principal or teacher at St. Louis Area Schools that included Claymont, Weber, Ashland, Gratiot and Hempstead. He received his A.B. from Harris Teacher's College, a Master's in Education from Columbia University's Teachers College in New York City and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Florida.

Services: Funeral Service Wed., Sept. 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE