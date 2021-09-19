Menu
Aaron W. Oberman
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Oberman, Aaron W.

passed away on September 17, 2021 at age 97, following a brief illness. He was the dear husband of the late Dorothy (Zimmerman) Oberman and beloved father of Mary A. Oberman and her spouse, Robert Miller, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. His compassionate, buoyant personality will be greatly missed.

Aaron had a passion for education and love of children. He worked as an elementary school principal or teacher at St. Louis Area Schools that included Claymont, Weber, Ashland, Gratiot and Hempstead. He received his A.B. from Harris Teacher's College, a Master's in Education from Columbia University's Teachers College in New York City and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Florida.

Services: Funeral Service Wed., Sept. 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Sep
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Congregation Shaare Emeth
11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
Bob Fixman
September 21, 2021
Aaron was always an inspiration to me and so many others. He was a great leader of teachers who knew how to bring out the best in all of us. I feel honored to have know him.
Bob Fixman
Work
September 19, 2021
Aaron was the principal of Weber for our kids and then principal of Claymont where Carole worked, and he became a close friend of ours. What a wonderful person! Everyone enjoyed Aaron so much.
Carole and David Lander
September 19, 2021
