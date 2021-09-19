Shimkus, Ada Mac

(nee Lawson) 83, of Barnhart, passed to the next life on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born in Frankclay, MO to Irma Irene Compton and Ivan M. Lawson. Growing up in St. Louis, MO, she attended Humbolt grade school and McKinley high school.

After her 30-year tenure at White-Rodgers, where she retired, Ada Mac volunteered at Laumeier Sculpture Park for the next ten years. Her most notable hobbies include art, fashion, reading, and dancing. She was witty with a great sense of humor.

Ada Mac is survived by her best friend, love of her life, and husband, Dan Shimkus. She is the loving mother of James II, Greg "Tiger," Leisa, and Melody Marshall; adoring grandmother of Jimmy (Hilary), Jamie (Yannick), Jake, John, Nicole, Johnny, Lynnie, and Jake; proud great-grandmother to James IV; dear sister of Mary Lou Cartlidge, Teddy Lawson, and the late Larry Lawson; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. until service at noon. Memorials may be made to Laumeier Sculpture Park (St. Louis) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis).