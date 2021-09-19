Menu
Ada MacShimkus
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Shimkus, Ada Mac

(nee Lawson) 83, of Barnhart, passed to the next life on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born in Frankclay, MO to Irma Irene Compton and Ivan M. Lawson. Growing up in St. Louis, MO, she attended Humbolt grade school and McKinley high school.

After her 30-year tenure at White-Rodgers, where she retired, Ada Mac volunteered at Laumeier Sculpture Park for the next ten years. Her most notable hobbies include art, fashion, reading, and dancing. She was witty with a great sense of humor.

Ada Mac is survived by her best friend, love of her life, and husband, Dan Shimkus. She is the loving mother of James II, Greg "Tiger," Leisa, and Melody Marshall; adoring grandmother of Jimmy (Hilary), Jamie (Yannick), Jake, John, Nicole, Johnny, Lynnie, and Jake; proud great-grandmother to James IV; dear sister of Mary Lou Cartlidge, Teddy Lawson, and the late Larry Lawson; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. until service at noon. Memorials may be made to Laumeier Sculpture Park (St. Louis) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis).



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
25
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
