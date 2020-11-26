Wylie, Ada

Mrs. Wylie passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Andrews at Francis Place in Eureka, Missouri.

Ada is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Winifred and Peter Laucis, of Sunset Hills, Pamela and Jon Petri, of High Ridge and Kimberly and Raymond Stockglausner, of Fenton; five grandchildren and spouses, Zachary (Lindsay) Laucis, of Chicago, Illinois, Nicholas (Anna) Laucis, of Detroit, Michigan, Maxwell (Ciara) Petri, of St. Peters, Victoria (Ben) Haltenhof, of Creve Coeur and Alexis Stockglausner, of St. Louis and great-granddaughter, Octavia Marie Wylie Laucis, of Chicago, Illinois.

Services: Graveside services for Ada Ella Wylie, 94, of Webster Groves, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28th at the Wellsville Cemetery in Wellsville, Missouri. Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.