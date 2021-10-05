von Gontard, Adalbert Jr.

(6/1/1925 – 10/1/2021), known as "Adie", passed away at 96 after a glorious life – spending 69 yrs with his late beloved wife, Marie (Mamie) Williams von Gontard. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Adalbert and Suzanne von Gontard, his brother, Paul von Gontard and is survived by his sister, Clara Hazel (Baby) von Gontard of St. Louis, MO.

Adie grew up in a well-known and respected family, in which hard-work, loyalty, and fairness - in both business and personal relationships - were the cornerstones of their enterprise and value system. His great-grandfather was Adolphus Busch, Founder of Anheuser-Busch, Inc., his grandfather Baron Paul Kurt von Gontard was President of Daimler-Mercedes Benz Corp., and his father was a Sr. Executive Vice President and former Vice Chairman of the Board of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.

A native of St. Louis, MO, Adie was a banker, publisher, philanthropist, pilot, and nationally ranked polo player. He attended Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and graduated with a BS degree from Washington University, St. Louis. During World War II, he served as a German interpreter for the U.S. Navy, enlisting at 17.

Adie was Vice President of the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company in their National Division from 1951 to 1964. From 1964 to 1975, he served as a General Executive of Metromedia, Inc., as well as Publisher of Diplomat Magazine. From 1975 to 1980 he consulted for Previews, Inc., an international real estate marketing service. Later, becoming a private investor and philanthropist. While in New York, he became associated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. He was a "Big Brother", became the President of the organization, was a co-founder of the "Sidewalks of New York Event" and served as a member of the Board of Trustees for 66 yrs.

Upon moving to Greenwich, CT with Mamie in 1951, Adie also engaged in extensive community service. He served as a Trustee of the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich for over 30 yrs, a member of the Greenwich Fire and Police Association, and was the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association President, Chairman and Chairman Emeritus. Adie was also a former Governor of the USA Polo Association and Chairman of the Northeastern Circuit. The Greenwich Rotary Club chose Adie as its Citizen of the Year in 2012.

Adie was as an accomplished horseman and formidable polo player – known in the community for his string of Texas grey horses from Mamie's ranch, The Pitchfork Land & Cattle Co., which was founded by her family in 1881. Adie received several national and international awards throughout his riding and polo career. He was also a fierce competitor at whatever sport he played, including golf, racquet sports, shooting, poker and skiing. He was a member of Round Hill Club in Greenwich, CT, The Misquamicut Club in Watch Hill, RI, Doubles Club and The University Club in New York City, the Philadelphia Gun Club, and the Racquet Club in St. Louis, MO.

Adie was the quintessential character, known for his charm, humor and generosity. He often said, "It is not about what you do, but how you make people feel." His enthusiasm for life, people and animals was contagious and he made sure to embrace all of them. Always with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face, he left an indelible impression on everyone he met. Adie was best personified by Dr. Seuss: "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those that matter don't mind."

He was most adored by his three children: Adalbert von Gontard, III (Beatrice Busch of Oxbow Farm, Front Royal, VA), Eugenie Daniel (J.B. of Circle Bar Ranch, Truscott, TX) and Victoria Skouras (Spyros Jr. of Greenwich, CT).

He will be profoundly missed by his family, including: his loving sister, Baby and nine grandchildren: Andrew (Alma), Alex, Peter and Adie IV, von Gontard; Colton (Allie Rae) and Becky Lee Daniel; Spyros III (Hope), Marina (Christopher Costaras) and Sophia Skouras, and his nine great grandchildren: Andrew, Aiden, and Alice Beatrice von Gontard; Augustus, Chisholm, and Clayton Daniel; and Elizabeth Victoria, Francis Jane, and Spyros Solon IV, Skouras.

Adie's ashes will be laid to rest alongside his late wife, Mamie, at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, RI, as well as at Maggie Bragg's grave (1887) on the Pitchfork Ranch, Guthrie, TX as well as the Circle Bar Ranch, Truscott, TX. In his usual exemplary humor, he requested his epithet on his tombstone read, "Here lies Adie, he died the day he couldn't put his leg over his Pitchfork horse or his Mamie."

Services: A service will be held on Friday, October 8th at St. Michael's Church, Greenwich, CT at 11:30 am followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation(s) to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York, Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Westerly Hospital, Greenwich Riding & Trails Association.