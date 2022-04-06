Menu
Adele Marie Merkel
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Merkel, Adele Marie

(nee Borsa) Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of Larry Merkel; loving mother of Patti (Michael) Long, Jim (Maureen) Merkel; adoring grandmother of Andrew (Whitney) Long, Sean (Caley) Long, Carolyn (fiance Andrew) Long, Brendan Long, Alexandra Merkel and Alaina Merkel; cherished great-grandmother of Addison, Cohen and Charles; dear daughter of the late John Sr. and Louise Borsa; dear sister of the late Dr. John (Patricia) Borsa Jr.; our dearest aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Adele was very involved in her parish, St. Catherine Laboure, she was instrumental in starting the food pantry at St. Catherine. She was VP of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, she volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House near Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Adele loved to polka dance, square dance and being with her grandkids. She loved dogs. A special thank you to Dr. Kathryn Henderson and her staff for all the loving care they always provided to her. Also to Seniors Helping Seniors.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
