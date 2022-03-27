Cronin, Adeline "Sis"

The daughter of the late Adele (Tiefenbrunn) and William Wingbermuehle. She was born February 5, 1923 in Arnold, Missouri. Sis is survived by her son Gary (Karen) Cronin and son-in-law Bob Hardin. Five grandchildren who she loved and spoiled, Dan (Brandy) Cronin, Tracy (Daren) LaRose, Derek (Nikki) Hardin, Brian (Tierney) Cronin and Erin (Chris) Kiella. 8 great-grandchildren who she loved and spoiled even more, Amanda, Emily, Jack, Evelyn, Finley, Tucker, Vaughn and George. A sister Virginia (the late Gene) Goeke and a brother Eugene (the late Dee) Wingbermuehle.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Jack, daughters Jo Ann and Pat Hardin. Her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Bill and Esther, Joe and Mary Ann, Ambrose (Sonny) and Ruthie and Rosemary and Del Morris. She is survived by her cousins and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Sis was a stay-at-home mom who raised and loved her three children. She donated her time to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 283.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in memory of Sis to Sister Christine's Food Pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Imperial, MO) or charity of your choice.

Services: A visitation for Adeline will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd, Arnold, MO 63010 and again on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, Imperial, MO 63052. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, Imperial, MO 63052. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan, Jefferson Barracks, MO 63125. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com for the Cronin family.