Overton, Adrienne Margaret

(nee Filpi) passed peacefully on 11/9/2020. Born 11/9/1926 to George and Avis (nee Willy) Filpi in Chicago, IL, and beloved wife of the late Robert Noel Overton. She is survived by her 8 children, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Shirley (Dan) Mayworm, and many nieces and nephews. Adrienne was a beautiful, vibrant, and artistic being who loved life. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.