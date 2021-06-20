Menu
Agnes C. Soehngen

Soehngen, Agnes C.

(nee Nelle) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, November 16, 2020. In a private ceremony from Baue Funeral Home, she was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 24th at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.

Agnes leaves behind her beloved husband, Donald, six children, their spouses, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Agnes grad- uated from Xavier High School and DePaul Nursing School. After a lengthy career as a Labor and Delivery registered nurse, she retired from DePaul Hospital. Agnes was active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights, MO. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
