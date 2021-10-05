Sunshine, Alan Charles

(1933-2021)

If you could judge a man by his dedication to family, his sense of community and intimate friendships; or if you could judge a man by his charm, intimacy and integrity - you could only judge Alan in the superlatives. He was adored by family and friends, admired by his business associates, and befriended those he connected with in his everyday life.

Alan passed away on Sunday, October 3rd. He is survived by his wife Caryl Anathan Sunshine, dear father and father-in law of Amy Sunshine (Philip Blackman), Wendy Henner (Michael), and Brian Sunshine (Tami), grandfather of Drew and Sophie Henner and Ella, Lila, and Greta Sunshine, brother-in-law of Mone Anathan.

Alan got an early start in his business career; he became a rising super-star in the retail sector and over the span of his career served in the capacity as Chief Executive of several large regional companies. He was an active participant in a number of philanthropic enterprises and served on a number of Boards in various capacities.

The family wants to extend their deep personal gratitude for the tender love and caring support tendered by Loyce Whitworth, Judy Njenga, Hanna Woldemarian, and Charles Njuguna.

Services: Memorial service Tuesday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Road. Private burial. Memorial contributions in Alan's memory preferred to COCA 6880 Washington Ave, St. Louis MO 63130 (www.cocastl.org) or the Alzheimer's Association - IL Chapter, 8430 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 800, Chicago IL 60631 (www.alz.org). Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE