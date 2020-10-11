Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
Oct
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
, Ballwin, Missouri
Oct
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
, Ballwin, Missouri
Hard to believe, but I first met Al 48 years ago at our Toastmasters Club 461 in Webster Groves. . Lots of fond memories of our 2-minute speeches, table topics, and constructive evaluations. It was impossible to visit with Al and Pat here in Ballwin without reminiscing over "Those good ol' days", RIP, Albert
Marlott Rhoades
October 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of Al’s death. I haven’t seen him in quite some time but in addition to our being related we shared both the same engineering school and our fourth degree K of C knighthood. I will try to attend the Funeral Mass.
George Bouckaert
October 11, 2020
Dear Pat & Family' So sorry to hear about Al. Al was always a pleasant man to be around. He was a fine gentleman. You should enjoy all the good memories.
Jim & Sheila Blechle
October 11, 2020
We were saddened to hear about the passing of Al. Prayers for Paul, Jenni, and the rest of the family.
Kimberly Franken
October 10, 2020
So sorry for you loss. We’ll be praying for your family.
Mike and Carrie (Blechle) Reaka
October 10, 2020
Sorry for you loss. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Mike and Elaine (Blechle) Maxwell
October 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Phil n I would be there if it wasnt for this pandemic. Sending virtual hugs.
Joyce Winner
October 10, 2020
George and I were sorry to hear about the loss of Al. We will keep all in our prayers, and we will miss Al.
Sue Rosswick
October 10, 2020
Cathy, So sorry for your loss. My prayers go with you and your family. Angie Meyer
Angie Meyer
October 9, 2020
Ann - I am so sorry for your families loss, praying for you.