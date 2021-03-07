Cummings, Albert R., Sr.

age 80, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born October 27, 1940 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Cleo (Jenkins) Cummings and Booker T. Cummings. After serving his country during the Vietnam War, Albert moved to St. Louis and completed an M.S. in Applied Math and Computer Science from Washington University and an MBA from SIU-Edwardsville. He worked for many years at Ralston Purina and later Anheuser-Busch from which he retired. Albert was preceded in death by a son, Albert R. Cummings, Jr.; brothers Gardner and David; and a sister Maxine. He is survived by loving daughters Simone Cummings of St. Louis, MO and Valerie Zanders of Jonesboro, GA; a sister, Laverne Person of Olathe, KS and brothers Charles Cummings of Fort Scott, KS; Jerry Cummings of Sacramento, CA; and Phillip Cummings of Oklahoma City, OK.

Services: A memorial service will be held for Albert later this spring. Interested parties may contact Simone Cummings at [email protected] for additional information.