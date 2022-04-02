Fisher, Albert A.

age 82, died peacefully on March 25, 2022, of Alzheimer's disease in Chesterfield, Missouri. Born on December 18, 1939, in New York City, Al spent his early years in New York and New Jersey, before settling in St. Louis. His long career was with Marsh McClennan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Brew Fisher of Chesterfield, MO, his daughter Lisa Stringer of St. Louis, his son, Michael Fisher and daughter in law, Jenny Fisher, of Deerfield, IL. His stepchildren include William and Tammy Callander of Webster, MO, Rebecca Callander and Tim Liddy of Kirkwood, MO, and Matthew and Sarah Callander of Sudbury, MA. His beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren include Benjamin Stringer of St. Louis, Jack, Grant, Annie, and David Fisher of Deerfield, IL, and Mikaela Callander of Webster, MO, Winston Liddy of Kirkwood, MO, and Claire, John, and Samuel Callander of Sudbury, MA.

Al loved his extended family and adored travel, wonderful food and wines, and close friends. The family gives profound thanks to the Dolan Homes and its staff for such kind care, and Memory Care Home Solutions for guidance. Al participated in the Memory and Aging Project of Washington University and other similar research projects.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory could be to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Louis Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132, www.alz.org/stl.