Stix, Albert I., III
St. Louis, MO
7/27/36-11/23/20
REFLECTIONS
When speaking of things that are gone,
And on which the curtain is drawn;
You can try to remember,
What was last September:
With a memory that mimics a pawn.
Of thoughts that have been cast aside,
Too painful for us to abide;
Keep Sweetness in mind,
As actualities declined:
To which only the heart should confide.
Today is tomorrow not past,
And only where memories are missed.
Live only daily,
Rejecting life's Frailty:
So only the goodness will last.
Sorrows have need to be kept,
Lest Happiness joy intercept.
As remembrance fade,
Overtime they degrade:
Only dryness the tears that are wept.
So live everyday like the last,
For who know when life will be past?
Regrets are for fools,
For they aren't the rules:
The flag won't be flown at half-mast.
-AIS
If you wish to honor his memory, we invite you to make a donation to the Historic Aircraft Restoration Museum, 14301 Creve Coeur Airport Road, St Louis, Missouri 63146