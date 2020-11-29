Menu
Albert I. Stix III

Stix, Albert I., III

St. Louis, MO

7/27/36-11/23/20

REFLECTIONS

When speaking of things that are gone,

And on which the curtain is drawn;

You can try to remember,

What was last September:

With a memory that mimics a pawn.

Of thoughts that have been cast aside,

Too painful for us to abide;

Keep Sweetness in mind,

As actualities declined:

To which only the heart should confide.

Today is tomorrow not past,

And only where memories are missed.

Live only daily,

Rejecting life's Frailty:

So only the goodness will last.

Sorrows have need to be kept,

Lest Happiness joy intercept.

As remembrance fade,

Overtime they degrade:

Only dryness the tears that are wept.

So live everyday like the last,

For who know when life will be past?

Regrets are for fools,

For they aren't the rules:

The flag won't be flown at half-mast.

-AIS

If you wish to honor his memory, we invite you to make a donation to the Historic Aircraft Restoration Museum, 14301 Creve Coeur Airport Road, St Louis, Missouri 63146


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
