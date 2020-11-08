Muich, Albert J.

died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Lady Lake, FL. Mr. Muich was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 4, 1926. Mr. Muich served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He and his wife Janet moved to The Villages, Florida in December 1996. Beloved husband of the late Janet V. Muich (nee Raic), son of the late Emil Muich and the late Barbara Muich, brother of the late Mary Toth (James), Catherine Drone and the late Wilfred Drone, Dorothy Walsh, and brother-in-law to Alicia F. Whittle (Charles). Loving son, uncle, great uncle, cousin, brother-in- law, and friend. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. His final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com