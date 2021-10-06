Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Jacob
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Jacob, Albert

94, October 4, 2021.

Graveside service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Ellisville, Thursday, 10 am For more info see Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
15808 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Al and Mary, I just heard of the passing of your father. I'm so sorry for your loss. Enjoy the memories. May you find peace, hope and comfort in our God. Peace be with you.
Hal Schott
Friend
October 29, 2021
Our hearts are heavy with sadness in the passing of our dear extended family member Albert. We were lucky to have lived near Albert and Loretta to pop in for a quick visit while out walking, catching a wave from them in the backyard, peek out of their kitchen window, or running into Albert on his daily trip to the mailbox. Albert always had stories to tell, we enjoyed lending our listening ears. We are the lucky ones to have been part of their life sharing many wonderful memories. Albert and Loretta are reunited; we know they are both happy together. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Albert George Jacob.
Jeffery D. & Lisa M. Karl
Family
October 7, 2021
Albert loved his family deeply and sincerely. He worked many tough jobs during his life; farmer, soldier, carpenter, husband, father, grandfather, loyal friend, and kind neighbor. I admired and respected Albert and Loretta greatly. They were wonderful people. I was blessed to have them in my life.
Valerie (Ganz) Kottwitz
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results