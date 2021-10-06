Al and Mary, I just heard of the passing of your father. I'm so sorry for your loss. Enjoy the memories. May you find peace, hope and comfort in our God. Peace be with you.
Hal Schott
Friend
October 29, 2021
Our hearts are heavy with sadness in the passing of our dear extended family member Albert. We were lucky to have lived near Albert and Loretta to pop in for a quick visit while out walking, catching a wave from them in the backyard, peek out of their kitchen window, or running into Albert on his daily trip to the mailbox. Albert always had stories to tell, we enjoyed lending our listening ears. We are the lucky ones to have been part of their life sharing many wonderful memories. Albert and Loretta are reunited; we know they are both happy together. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Albert George Jacob.
Jeffery D. & Lisa M. Karl
Family
October 7, 2021
Albert loved his family deeply and sincerely. He worked many tough jobs during his life; farmer, soldier, carpenter, husband, father, grandfather, loyal friend, and kind neighbor. I admired and respected Albert and Loretta greatly. They were wonderful people. I was blessed to have them in my life.