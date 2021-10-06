Our hearts are heavy with sadness in the passing of our dear extended family member Albert. We were lucky to have lived near Albert and Loretta to pop in for a quick visit while out walking, catching a wave from them in the backyard, peek out of their kitchen window, or running into Albert on his daily trip to the mailbox. Albert always had stories to tell, we enjoyed lending our listening ears. We are the lucky ones to have been part of their life sharing many wonderful memories. Albert and Loretta are reunited; we know they are both happy together. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Albert George Jacob.

Jeffery D. & Lisa M. Karl Family October 7, 2021