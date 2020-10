Holzborn, Albert R.

Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Susan Holzborn; loving father of Scott (Susan) Holzborn and Christy (Brad) Beech; loving grandfather of Sydney, Colby, Aiden and Macey; dear brother of Sandra (John) Foehner.

Services: Funeral at Kutis SoCo, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wed, Oct. 28, 11am. Int St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Vis. Tues. 4-8pm.