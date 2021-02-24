Menu
Albert Weltman
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Weltman, Albert

February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Weltman; dear father and father-in-law of Deborah Weltman, Mitchell Weltman and Sanford Weltman (Jeanne) and the late Sallie Ann Weltman; dear grandfather of Anna Franklin, Erin Strong and Grace Weltman; dear brother of the late Marvin Weltman and the late Louis Weltman; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A private funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 25 at 9:30 AM. Private interment will follow at 12 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details for both the funeral and interment. Memorial contributions preferred to Rainbow Village, 1240 Dautel Lane, 63146 or St. Louis Arc, 1177 N. Warson Road, 63132.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
MO
Feb
25
Interment
12:00p.m.
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mick, My God be with you and your family during this time of bereavement.
Barbara Jolliff
February 24, 2021
