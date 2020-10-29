Hacay, Alberta C.

Passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Hacay; loving mother of Pamela (Michael) Manning, Brian (Christy) Hacay and Darren Hacay; dearest grandmother of Jeremy (Tina), Jason, Michael Jr. (Emily), Blake, Jacob (Jessica), Matthew (Angie), Allison, Brandon (fiancee Jaime) and Andrew (Anna); dear great-grandmother of 11; dear sister of Ron (Shirley) Goymerac; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, October 30, 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.