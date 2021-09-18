Lichte, Alberta May

In celebration of Alberta May (Grieshaber) Lichte.

5/4/1932-8/31/2021

Alberta was born to Albert and Louise (Thowe) Grieshaber in rural St. Marys, KS. She attended school in KS and graduated with a specialist degree in education. Alberta was an elementary school teacher and taught in the states of KS and MO for 33 years.

On March 25th, 1972, Alberta was united in marriage to Reverend Melvin F. Lichte, and became a stepmother to Richard and Carolyn. Alberta enjoyed attending service at St. Mark UCC and St. Lucas UCC where she was a member of the women's fellowship and the minister's wives. Alberta and Melvin traveled the globe together visiting several countries. She enjoyed playing the organ, piano, and had a love of music.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Melvin. She leaves to mourn by her passing her brothers Daniel, Charles and Raymond, her sister-in-law Gladys, stepson Richard, step daughter-in-law Susan, step daughter Carolyn, grandchildren Melissa, Rachel, Evelyn, Adam, and their families, her three great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services: Memorial on Fri., Oct. 15th, 10am, St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Rd, St. Louis, MO 63126. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington, MO. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.