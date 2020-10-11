Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alberta Lorine Chambers

Chambers, Alberta Lorine

(nee Fuehler), passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John Roy Chambers; dear daughter of the late Gustave and Clara Fuehler (nee Hollmann); loving sister of Verna (late Norman) Haertling from Frohna, MO and Ruby (Ron) Kraft from Riverside, CA; our aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation, Tuesday, October 13th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. If desired, donations in Alberta's name may be made to Lafayette Bible Baptist Church, 18810 MO-100; Wildwood, MO 63069.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Oct
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.