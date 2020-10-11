Chambers, Alberta Lorine

(nee Fuehler), passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John Roy Chambers; dear daughter of the late Gustave and Clara Fuehler (nee Hollmann); loving sister of Verna (late Norman) Haertling from Frohna, MO and Ruby (Ron) Kraft from Riverside, CA; our aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation, Tuesday, October 13th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. If desired, donations in Alberta's name may be made to Lafayette Bible Baptist Church, 18810 MO-100; Wildwood, MO 63069.