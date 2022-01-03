Menu
Alberta K. Simeone
Notre Dame High School
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Simeone, Alberta K.

(nee Kroner), long-time Webster Groves resident, died on Dec 29th, 2021, at the age of 99, from natural causes. She is survived by her three children, Bruce Simeone, Rhonda Simeone, and Susan Denigan, her son-in-law, Jim Denigan, and her sister-in-law, Rita Gralike, along with several nieces and nephews. Her husband, Joseph J. Simeone, her parents, Albert and Frances Kroner (nee Hummelt), and one child, Mary Beth Simeone, predeceased her.

Alberta was born in Quincy, Illinois on July 16th, 1922, the only child of Albert and Frances Kroner. She was raised in Quincy, attended Notre Dame High School (Class of 1940), and completed two years of secretarial training at Gem City Business College. At Notre Dame, she became friends with Mary Fran Simeone (married name, Mary Fran Hohlfeld), and they remained life-long friends. Through Mary Fran, Alberta met and married her husband, the Hon Joseph J. Simeone. All were Quincy natives. Before they married, both Alberta and Joe worked in Washington, DC for the war effort. Alberta worked for the U.S. Dept of Agriculture at the time, and when she returned to Quincy, her first job was at the Western Catholic Union.

Alberta and Joe married on Nov 26th, 1942 at the ages of 20 and 21. They were married 72 years before Joe passed away on May 1, 2015. Alberta was a life-long homemaker, and a good one. Her children joked about growing up with Alberta's "routines." Monday was laundry day, Tuesday was ironing, Wednesday was house cleaning, Thursday was grocery shopping and Friday was errand day and getting her hair done.

Alberta had a long and full life. She was an active member of the Faculty Women's Club at St. Louis University when Joe taught at St. Louis University Law School (approx 1947 – 1971). She also spent time over the years volunteering for different causes, and especially loved children. She had an incredible amount of patience when it came to helping others. A resident of Webster Groves since 1955, Alberta has been a devout Catholic, and a member of Holy Redeemer parish for over 65 years. Up until three weeks ago, she attended weekly Mass with Bruce and Rhonda. She always had a kind word for everyone, and will be missed by those who knew her.

Services: Visitation Wed., Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m., at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass Thurs., Jan. 6, 10 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Church, Webster Groves. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer parish in her name.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to all. We fondly remember Alberta from our time living at the Ashford. We regret we were unable to attend the mass due to being out-of-town.
Wayne and Barbara Warneke
Friend
January 5, 2022
Many memories of Professor Simeone! Prayers for the family! Your dad was always there for us!
Jim O'Herin
January 4, 2022
