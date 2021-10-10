Hendrix, Aleen J.

(nee Struckel), passed away peacefully on Thur., Oct 7 after a short yet courageous battle with a devastating blood disorder. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Dave Hendrix. Dear mother to Geri (Mark) Hirsch, Steven (Jenifer) Hendrix, Todd Hendrix and her cherished fur baby Buddy. Dear sister of Carol (Jim) Lepper and the late Rosalie Stelmach. Daughter to the late Albert & Geraldine Struckel. Stepdaughter of the late Esther Struckel. Granddaughter of the late Emil & Tillie Benack. Dear stepsister of LaVerne (Jim) Campbell, Charlotte (Jon) Harris and the late Oliver (Karen) Winheim. Dear sister-in-law to Roy & Joan Lemley and the late Ronald Metz and Jimmie & Lela Hendrix. Beloved grandmother of Jeff (Maureen) Hirsch, Kyle (Sarah) Hirsch and David Hendrix. Great-Grandmother to Henry, Jonah, Frannie & Maura Hirsch. Dear aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, godmother, great-aunt and friend to so many. She loved and cherished her family & friends and her dogs were equally as cherished. She worked for the Mehlville School District for 28 years until her retirement in 2011. She loved her job and the many friends she made along the way. She was the most kind, giving, humble and unselfish person you will ever meet and ALWAYS put others first - her loving spirit will live on within each of us.

Services: Visitation on Sat., Oct. 16, 9:30am until Church Service at 1:30pm at St. Paul's UCC, 5508 Telegraph Rd., 63129; Please join us for a celebration luncheon following the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's UCC appreciated.