May, Alene

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away peacefully at age 91, on Sunday, November 29,2020. Dear Mother, Grandmother sister, aunt , cousin and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Health Foundation South to benefit DeGreeff Hospice House in her memory, 10010 Kennerly Rd, 63128 or www.mercyhealthfoundation.net/South

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, Dec 4th 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4091 Blow St. 63116. Interment private. Visitation Thursday Dec 3rd 5-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary,6464 Chippewa St. 63109