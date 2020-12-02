Menu
Alene May

May, Alene

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away peacefully at age 91, on Sunday, November 29,2020. Dear Mother, Grandmother sister, aunt , cousin and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Health Foundation South to benefit DeGreeff Hospice House in her memory, 10010 Kennerly Rd, 63128 or www.mercyhealthfoundation.net/South

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, Dec 4th 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4091 Blow St. 63116. Interment private. Visitation Thursday Dec 3rd 5-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary,6464 Chippewa St. 63109


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Dec
4
Service
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4091 Blow St.
