Scholl, Alesandra Ann

Passed away July 15, 2020, after a long battle with Lymphoma.

Ann relished her 55 years as an extraordinary lover of life, uplifter of people, serious public servant, and incomparable friend, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and mother. She had a life-long love affair with adventures big and small, anything fun or funny, painting, babies, and dessert.

Ann was born in Clayton, MO, grew up in Kirkwood and graduated from Nerinx Hall H.S. before receiving her degree in Journalism from Drake University (Iowa) in 1986. She combined her considerable skills as a writer and communicator with her passion for public service - and her career took her from the Red Cross to the Federal Department of Education and the State Department - ultimately rising to the top of her profession as Director of Internal Communications for the Department of Veterans Affairs - the second largest Federal agency with close to 400,000 employees. Her professional career and 10 years as a devoted stay-at-home mom took her from Waterloo, Iowa to Nashville, TN and finally the Washington, D.C. area.

As a cheerful but resolute force to be reckoned with, she was dubbed by some 'the smiling tiger.' For her friends and family she was a faithful and constant helper, sounding board and advocate - all with genuine kindness and astonishing generosity. She leaves a legion of beloved friends and family; treasured parents Suanna Counts and Sam Gibson; cherished siblings Michele Becker, Kathi Alexander, Sam, Chris and Dan Gibson, and nieces/nephews Trystan, Tom, Steven, Rowan, Samuel and Sage; a gratefully bewitched and bewildered husband Geoff Stothard, stepkids Ash and Gillian, and son Adam Scholl - her infinite pride and joy - with a full lifetime rich with precious memories and good examples to follow. We are all immensely better for her presence in our lives, and ever thankful for her overflowing spirit that will continue to fill us for a long, long time. We will remember her words to all her loved ones - "take care of each other.'