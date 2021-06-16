Pavlopoulos, Alexander "Alex"

fell asleep in the Lord on June 12, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Eugenia Pavlopoulos (Niarchos); the loving father of Chrissa (George) Siampos and Tricia Pavlopoulos; the dearest papou of Christine, Alexander, and Evonne Siampos; the dear brother of Nikolaos and Litsa Pavlopoulos; and fond cousin, uncle, godfather, and friend to many.

Alex was born in Didymoteicho, Greece on August 4, 1930 to Vasilios and Chrisoula (Bacaropoulos) Pavlopoulos. His father was a well decorated colonel in the Greek army. His mother died of tuberculosis when he was 8 years old, and family members saw to his care. In high school, he joined an underground resistance movement to fight the Nazi invasion in Greece and survived a gunshot wound during this effort. After high school, he was accepted into a university to study engineering, but a change in circumstance had him traveling instead to the United States with his cousin, Gus Pavlopoulos.

He arrived in Chicago and began working at Rand McNally. He was nicknamed "Crazy Greek" because, to increase productivity assembling encyclopedias, he would adjust a lever to speed up the assembly line. He later worked at a bar where one of the bar owners, George Kanavos, was so impressed with his work ethic that he asked him to partner in opening a new restaurant, the first Best Steak House, in Denver, Colorado. Later, he moved to St. Louis, and with an additional partner, Dean Kases, opened 10 more restaurants over the years. The most successful of these ventures was the Best Steakhouse in St. Louis.

Alex met the love of his life, Eugenia Niarchos, during his time in Chicago, and they were married for 60 years. He was a proud, supportive, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very intelligent and taught his children the importance of family, hard work, education, loyalty, generosity, and positivity (regardless of the cards you are dealt). He was a longtime member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and served on the Parish Council for many years. He was also an active member of the Hellenic Spirit Foundation. He loved music and was a talented ballroom dancer and singer. His favorite dance was the Tango, and he enjoyed teaching dances to his daughters. He also enjoyed backgammon, card games, and word puzzles. Most of all, he enjoyed a good meal with his family.

Alex was a pillar of strength to those close to him, and his legacy is one of sacrificial love, unwavering work ethic, generosity, and positivity. The family would like to the thank RN Services and Larry and Beverley Schnurbusch for the care that they provided to Alex.

Services: The visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Trisagion service will be at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18th at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town and Country, MO. He will be laid to rest at St Matthews Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. See boppchapel.com