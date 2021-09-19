Flynn, Alfred J.

Alfred John Flynn passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren: Michael J. Flynn of Chicago, Illinois, his wife, Melissa, and their three sons, Peter, Joseph, & Terence; Brigid M. Flynn of St. Louis and her husband, David Moore. Al is also survived by his sister Margaret Straussner; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Gould Flynn; parents, Leo and Clara Quante Flynn; brothers, Donald and James Noel Flynn; and sisters Rosemary (Robert) Churchill, Patricia (Byron) Pfeifer, and Jane (Robert) Cleary. He began his 48-year career with the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company the day after he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951, starting as a delivery truck driver and retiring as an account manager with many lasting friendships made along the way. His time with Pepsi was interrupted only by two years of service with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, when he was stationed at Fort Hancock in New Jersey. His loving marriage to Ann was highlighted by their shared passion for travel, including frequent trips to Ireland. Al's most treasured experiences were the times he shared with friends and family while traveling, deer hunting, cheering for the Cardinals, watching an auto race, or celebrating St. Patrick's Day. A devoted son, father, grandfather, and husband, Al will be remembered for his humor, kindness, and friendship to many. Donations may be made to Peter & Paul Community Services.

Services: Visitation: 4-8 PM, Sunday, Sept 26, Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO. Memorial Mass: 10 AM, Monday, Sept 27, St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 11914 Eddie and Park Rd., St. Louis, MO.