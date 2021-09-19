Menu
Alfred J. Flynn
Roosevelt High School
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Flynn, Alfred J.

Alfred John Flynn passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren: Michael J. Flynn of Chicago, Illinois, his wife, Melissa, and their three sons, Peter, Joseph, & Terence; Brigid M. Flynn of St. Louis and her husband, David Moore. Al is also survived by his sister Margaret Straussner; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Gould Flynn; parents, Leo and Clara Quante Flynn; brothers, Donald and James Noel Flynn; and sisters Rosemary (Robert) Churchill, Patricia (Byron) Pfeifer, and Jane (Robert) Cleary. He began his 48-year career with the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company the day after he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951, starting as a delivery truck driver and retiring as an account manager with many lasting friendships made along the way. His time with Pepsi was interrupted only by two years of service with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, when he was stationed at Fort Hancock in New Jersey. His loving marriage to Ann was highlighted by their shared passion for travel, including frequent trips to Ireland. Al's most treasured experiences were the times he shared with friends and family while traveling, deer hunting, cheering for the Cardinals, watching an auto race, or celebrating St. Patrick's Day. A devoted son, father, grandfather, and husband, Al will be remembered for his humor, kindness, and friendship to many. Donations may be made to Peter & Paul Community Services.

Services: Visitation: 4-8 PM, Sunday, Sept 26, Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO. Memorial Mass: 10 AM, Monday, Sept 27, St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 11914 Eddie and Park Rd., St. Louis, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
27
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11914 Eddie and Park Rd., St. Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amelia, Liz, & Trina
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew Al from church and enjoyed our talks after daily mass.
Barbara Divincen.
Friend
September 23, 2021
Al was a Great Guy and a close Friend to my Brother Jim he will be missed at deer camp by all his buddies. RIP Al
Dan Emerson and Family
Friend
September 22, 2021
The Eppley's
September 20, 2021
Ann and Al were such good friends I will miss them forever. I know Al missed Ann terribly and wanted once again to be with her. RIP Al.
Suzanne Ritter.
Friend
September 19, 2021
Your Mom and Dad were very special people,I admired them both. Sending you hugs,love,prayers and deepest sympathy. Mrs C
Sandy Christophel
September 19, 2021
