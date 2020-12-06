Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice A. Staley
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Staley, Alice A.

(nee Uthoff) Born on July 19, 1924

Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late James B. Staley; daughter of the late August G. Uthoff and Alice E. Uthoff; sister of the late John P. (late Marion) Uthoff and late August F. (late Sue) Uthoff; dear mother of Janet L. (the late Michael) Moore, Gail A. (Gene) Wunder and Carol S. (Dave) Schmitt; loving grandmother of Jamie L. (Logan) Williams, Jennifer M. Schmitt and J.P. Wunder; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Thank you to the staff at Laclede Groves for the loving care Alice received.

Alice was a lifelong resident of Webster Groves and she was a seventy-year member of Eastern Star and an active member of the Church of the Open Door in Webster Groves.

Memorial donations in Alice's name may be made to Laclede Groves, attention Benevolent Fund or Hospice Care at LSS Living Foundation - LSS Services, 1150 Hanlely Industrial Ct.; 63144.

Services: Funeral Service, Monday, December 7th 12:00 Noon at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109. Visitation Monday, from 11:00 a.m.. until time of service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Remember all the many happy times you shared with your Mother. You were ever the caring and loving daughter. Deepest sympathy
Carol Stout
December 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you, Janet and your family for the loss of your Mom. Our Central Ave. neighbors are almost all gone now. May your memories comfort you.
Bev Newman Winterer
December 6, 2020