Staley, Alice A.

(nee Uthoff) Born on July 19, 1924

Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late James B. Staley; daughter of the late August G. Uthoff and Alice E. Uthoff; sister of the late John P. (late Marion) Uthoff and late August F. (late Sue) Uthoff; dear mother of Janet L. (the late Michael) Moore, Gail A. (Gene) Wunder and Carol S. (Dave) Schmitt; loving grandmother of Jamie L. (Logan) Williams, Jennifer M. Schmitt and J.P. Wunder; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Thank you to the staff at Laclede Groves for the loving care Alice received.

Alice was a lifelong resident of Webster Groves and she was a seventy-year member of Eastern Star and an active member of the Church of the Open Door in Webster Groves.

Memorial donations in Alice's name may be made to Laclede Groves, attention Benevolent Fund or Hospice Care at LSS Living Foundation - LSS Services, 1150 Hanlely Industrial Ct.; 63144.

Services: Funeral Service, Monday, December 7th 12:00 Noon at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109. Visitation Monday, from 11:00 a.m.. until time of service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com