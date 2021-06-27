Menu
Alice Louise Juenger
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Juenger, Alice Louise

(nee Reidt) Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ernie Juenger; dearest mom of David (Debra) Juenger and the late Sandra (survived Len) Novelli and Roger Juenger; dear grandma of Danny, David, Lisa, Jon, Jessica and Nathan; great-grandma of 11, great-great-grandma of 2, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice of Grove/Kansas, Oklahoma. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
29
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
