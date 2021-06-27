Juenger, Alice Louise

(nee Reidt) Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ernie Juenger; dearest mom of David (Debra) Juenger and the late Sandra (survived Len) Novelli and Roger Juenger; dear grandma of Danny, David, Lisa, Jon, Jessica and Nathan; great-grandma of 11, great-great-grandma of 2, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice of Grove/Kansas, Oklahoma. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.